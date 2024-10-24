Labourer killed in construction accident in UP's Saharanpur

Saharanpur, Oct 24 (PTI) A labourer was killed and four injured in a construction accident in the Kutubsher area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred in the Unali village on Wednesday.

The workers were lifting a lintel (roof beam) with heavy machinery when the equipment slipped and a portion of the beam fell on a wall, which collapsed on the labourers, Additional Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik said.

Other labourers present at the site rescued the five men and rushed them to a hospital where Popeen (22) died during treatment.

A probe is underway, Manglik said.

No FIR has been registered yet in this regard, he said. PTI COR ABN SZM