Labourer killed in human-elephant conflict in Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar, Jul 29 (PTI) In yet another case of human-wildlife conflict, a 46-year-old tea garden labourer was killed in a wild elephant attack in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh, forest department officials said on Tuesday.

The incident happened at Aghuripather, located between Namsang and Deomali, they said.

This is the second incident in the area this month and the third in the past year, underscoring the growing threat posed by wild elephant incursions in human settlements.

According to sources at the forest department (Deomali range), the incident occurred on Monday night when the wild elephant entered Dhiren Tati’s residence, while he was asleep.

Eyewitnesses reported that the elephant pulled Tati out through a window and trampled him to death. The animal also caused substantial damage to the house during the attack, the officials said.

Forest department personnel responded promptly after receiving information on Tuesday, they said.

However, by the time officials reached the site, the deceased was already buried.

Evidence collected from the scene, including photographs, elephant dung, and a freshly dug burial site, confirmed the attack.

The forest department has expressed serious concern over the increasing frequency of such incidents in the region and has urged residents to stay alert and report any elephant sightings.

Officials are actively monitoring elephant movements in the area and implementing measures to reduce human-elephant conflicts.

The department reiterated its commitment to wildlife safety while also ensuring the protection of local communities and is considering further strategies to mitigate future risks.