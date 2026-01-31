Labourer killed in mudslide during road widening work in Gangtok

Gangtok, January 31 (PTI) A 50-year-old labourer was killed in a mudslide during road widening in Gangtok district on Saturday, police said.

According to police, road widening work was going on near Makha outpost when a sudden mudslide buried the labourer.

Rescue operations were immediately carried out using a JCB machine, but the victim, identified as Harka Bahadur Sanyasi of Sudunglakha, Rhenock area, was found dead under the debris. Police alleged gross negligence by the private company officials for failing to ensure safety measures during the work.

The post-mortem examination was conducted at District Hospital Singtam, and the case is under investigation, police added. PTI COR RG