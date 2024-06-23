Labourer killed in tunnel collapse: CM Shinde hands over Rs 50 lakh cheque to kin

Thane, Jun 23 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday handed over a compensation cheque of Rs 50 lakh to the kin of Rakesh Yadav, an excavator operator who was buried following the collapse of a tunnel being built as part of a water supply project, an official said.

The incident took place on May 29 night near Versova bridge in Sasun Navghar village at the site of the upcoming Surya project, which aims to divert water for drinking purposes to the booming Mira Bhayander area.

Shinde handed over the cheque of Rs 50 lakh to the deceased labourer's wife Sushila, his father Balchandra, children Rishu and Pari and others at the CM's residence here.

The Rs 50 lakh comprises Rs 35 lakh from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, which owns the project, and Rs 15 lakh from L&T, the main construction contractor, the official said, adding that Rakesh's brother Durgesh has been offered a job with the private firm.

A massive search operation involving the National Disaster Response Force, the Army's Military Engineering Services, Coast Guard, local fire brigades and other outfits specialising in such tasks was underway for 17 days. The aim now is to retrieve Yadav's remains, the official added.