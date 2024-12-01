Labourer killed, one injured as hot fly ash falls on them at steel plant in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh

Raigarh, Dec 1 (PTI) A labourer was killed and his colleague was severely injured after hot fly ash fell on them at a steel plant in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, the police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night, an official said.

"Ashok Kumar Kewat (39) and Deepak Yadav (40) were working in the Lime & Dolo Plant of Jindal Steel and Power Limited in Patrapali village under Kotraroad police station limits when hot fly ash suddenly fell on them, causing serious burns. They were rushed to Jindal Fortis hospital where doctors declared Kewat brought dead," the official said.

"Yadav has been shifted to Raipur city for better treatment. An accidental death report has been registered and a probe is underway into the incident," he added. PTI COR BNM