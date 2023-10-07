Labourer killed, three injured as rubble falls on them at flyover construcion site in Jabalpur

Jabalpur, Oct 7 (PTI) A labourer was killed and three others were injured when rubble piled up below an under-construction flyover fell on them in Jabalpur city on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place at Shivaji Chowk, City Superintendent of Police Ritesh Kumar told reporters.

The injured have been rushed to the hospital, he said.

As a mound of rubble generated during construction collapsed, the victims got buried under it and had to be extricated, Kumar said, adding that their identities were being ascertained and further probe was on. PTI COR LAL KRK