Labourer killed, two seriously injured as overhead water tank collapses in Ayodhya

Ayodhya, Mar 18 (PTI) A labourer was killed and two seriously injured when an overhead water tank at the KM Sugar Mill in the Purakalandar area of this Uttar Pradesh district collapsed on Tuesday, officials said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Madhuvan Singh said the 40,000-litre water tank collapsed suddenly, trapping three labourers working there.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vikas Dubey said a labourer identified as Pravesh Rawat (40) died on the spot.

Two others -- Nand Kumar Pandey (46) and Vinod Kumar (30) -- were seriously injured and admitted to the district hospital, he said. PTI COR NAV SZM SZM