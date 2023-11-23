Labourer mauled to death by tiger in Corbett National Park

Bijnor (UP), Nov 23 (PTI) A labourer was mauled to death by a tiger on Thursday while working in the Dhikala zone of Corbett National Park here, officials said.

According to Forest Range Officer Rajendra Chakravat, Ramprasad (55) of Nepali origin, was dragged into the bushes by the man-eater while he was carrying out solar fencing work.

Forest guards on duty fired nine rounds in the air to scare away the beast but by the time Ramprasad could be freed from the clutches of the tiger, he was already dead, Chakravat said.

Efforts are being made to control the tiger by tranquilising it, he added. PTI COR SAB RPA