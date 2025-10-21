Labourer on way home for Diwali killed by speeding truck in Saharanpur

Saharanpur (UP), Oct 21 (PTI) A 32-year-old man waiting for a bus was killed after being run over by a dumper truck here on the Dehradun-Saharanpur highway, police said on Tuesday.

Chajpura-native Sunder was standing by a roadside when a speeding truck coming from Saharanpur hit him Monday night, killing him on the spot, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain told PTI.

Following the incident, angry villagers gathered at the site and demanded the immediate arrest of the truck driver.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Sadar) Subodh Kumar assured the victim's family of all possible assistance.

Sunder worked as a labourer in Dehradun and was on his way home for Diwali.

He is survived by his wife and four children, Anvi, 11, Raj, 8, Kashi, 6, and Vania, 4, the police said.