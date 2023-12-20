Labourer on work electrocuted to death in Kota village

Kota (RJ), Dec 20 (PTI) A 32-year-old labourer got electrocuted to death on Wednesday in a Kota village when a crane he was working with came in contact with an overhead high-tension wire, police said.

The incident happened in Dhakadhedi village of the district when Ismail Ali was engaged in some sewer work and holding one end of a heavy iron plate being lifted by the crane, police said.

The kin of the resident of Santoshi Nagar in Keshavpura area staged a demonstration denouncing the authorities and refused to accept the body for last rites till an assurance of action was given to them.

Police booked a case of negligence against the crane owner and operator under section 304 (A) of IPC, Circle Officer Dharmveer Singh said.

The family members called off their protest after they were assured of a monetary compensation, he said. PTI COR VN VN