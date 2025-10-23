Labourer returning home killed after assault in Amethi, probe on

Amethi (UP), Oct 23 (PTI) A labourer was killed after being assaulted with a sharp weapon near the Gungvaz Power House here on Thursday evening, police said.

The victim, identified as 60-year-old Nirmal Kashyap of Tikramafi village, was returning home from work when he was suddenly attacked by three unidentified assailants, leading to his death.

According to police officials, Kashyap was taken hurriedly to Amethi Community Health Centre, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Superintendent of Police Aparna Rajat Kaushik visited the scene to oversee the investigation.

The police said preliminary investigations suggest the possibility of a familial dispute behind the attack. The case is being probed and those behind the killing will be arrested soon, they added.

The incident has sparked outrage among locals, with residents protesting at the district headquarters, demanding prompt justice and action against the attackers.