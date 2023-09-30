Labourer run over by speeding car in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Sep 30 (PTI) A labourer was killed after being run over by a speeding car on a footpath near Rajmahal Square here, police said on Saturday.

The driver fled from the spot along with the vehicle after the incident that took place late on Friday, they said.

The deceased is yet to be identified.

After the arrival of the family members, a post-mortem examination will be conducted, police said.

“We are going through the CCTV footage of the area to identify the car,” said Manas Ranjan Garnaik, ACP, (Zone-I). PTI BBM RBT