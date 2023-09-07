Labourer shot dead in UP's Jaunpur

Jaunpur (UP), Sep 7 (PTI) A 35-year-old labourer was killed and another injured after motorcycle-borne assailants shot at them in the Badlapur area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Thursday, police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Badlapur) Ashok Kumar Singh said Shivkumar Bind and Jitendra Bind (25), who worked as labourers, were returning home on a motorcycle when assailants riding two motorcycles fired at them near Khatuwapar village.

The men, residents of Gondalpur village in the Maharajganj area, were taken to a primary health centre where Shivkumar Bind was declared dead, he said.

Jitendra Bind is undergoing treatment, the police officer added.

The police believe the attack to be an outcome of a dispute with relatives. A case has been registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by Shivkumar Bind's family members and an investigation is underway. PTI COR SAB SZM