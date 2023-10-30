Labourer stabbed by 'friend' in east Delhi's Geeta Colony

New Delhi, October 30 (PTI) A 26-year-old man was stabbed to death by his friend over some grouse in Shahdara's Geeta Colony area, police said on Monday.

The incident took place Sunday at about 8.30 pm outside the locality's B Block park.

Ravi Prakash, the victim, was a labourar by profession, police said.

Prakash was found lying on the ground bleeding and was rushed to a hospital by police with several stab wounds. He was declared dead at the hospital.

Police have identified and booked a man, known to the victim, for murder. PTI ALK ALK VN VN