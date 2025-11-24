Labourer stabbed to death in Baghpat; wife's lover accused

Baghpat (UP), Nov 24 (PTI) A labourer was allegedly stabbed to death here after he objected to his wife's alleged extramarital affair, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the incident occurred late Sunday evening in the New Basti locality on Ghanshyamdas Marg, where 33-year-old Riyasat was repeatedly stabbed with a knife.

Circle Officer (CO) Shrestha Singh said the initial investigation suggests the incident is linked to a love affair. "Preliminary findings indicate that the wife's lover carried out the murder," she said.

Of the three persons named in the FIR, Kallu alias Kaleem has been arrested, while teams have been deployed to trace the other key accused, Sarim. The victim's wife has also been named in the case.

"The extent of her involvement is a matter of investigation," Singh added.

Riyasat's cousin Ablu said the victim, originally from Bhatiana in Hapur district, had been living in Baghpat for around 14 years and worked as a labourer at brick kilns.

On Sunday evening, he returned home and allegedly found Sarim inside the house, leading to an argument.

According to Ablu, the dispute escalated and Sarim allegedly attacked Riyasat with a knife, inflicting multiple injuries.

Hearing the commotion, neighbours rushed to the spot, prompting the accused to flee. PTI COR ABN ABN KSS KSS