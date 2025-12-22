Labourer stabbed to death in Vasai; one held

Palghar, Dec 22 (PTI) The police have arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly stabbing a labourer to death in Maharashtra's Palghar district within 24 hours of the crime, an official said on Monday.

The Vasai crime branch nabbed the accused, Kushnu Ramrai Hembram, a native of Jharkhand, in connection with the fatal attack that occurred on December 18, said senior inspector Aviraj Kurhade of the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police.

"An unidentified man was found with multiple stab wounds in the bushes near an industrial estate in Gauraipada, Vasai East, and he succumbed to his injuries. A murder case was registered at Waliv police station, and the victim was later identified as Tata Kirsun Hembram (30), a labourer residing in Golani, Vasai East," he said.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the deceased was last seen with a person from his native village on the night of December 17, he said.

Acting on this lead, the police team traced and detained the suspect from Chinchpada, Vasai East, the official said.

"During interrogation, the suspect, Hembram, admitted to having repeatedly stabbed the victim on the face, shoulder and neck with a sickle due to a long-standing family dispute," he said. PTI COR ARU