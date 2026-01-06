Labourer strangled to death using giloy creeper; two minors apprehended

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) A 28-year-old labourer was strangled to death with a giloy creeper after a drinking session inside his room in east Delhi's Dallupura area, an official said on Tuesday, adding that two juveniles have been apprehended.

According to the police, a PCR call was received about an unconscious man lying inside a room in Dallupura on January 4. When police reached the spot, the man, identified as Mohd Islam Ali, was found dead. A post-mortem examination later confirmed that he died due to strangulation, following which a case was registered.

During the investigation, police apprehended two juveniles who told them that they had gone to Ali's room on January 3 on the pretext of asking for a matchbox. They then consumed liquor together, Additional Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Dhania said.

Taking advantage of the situation, they stole the victim's money and mobile phones. An argument later broke out, following which one of the accused held the Ali while the other strangulated him using a giloy creeper. After ensuring he was dead, they switched off the room light and fled.

Police said that the juveniles also disclosed that they looted Rs 22,000 from the victim and divided the money equally.

On their instance, police recovered two mobile phones belonging to the deceased and the giloy creeper used as the weapon of offence.

Police also recovered several empty liquor bottles, plastic glasses and snacks near Ali's body at the scene.

During the inquiry, Ali's mother told police that her son worked as a labourer and had returned home with his salary on January 3. She told them that she was at her daughter's house and found her son unresponsive when she returned the next morning.

Further investigation into the case is underway, police added. PTI BM HIG