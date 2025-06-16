Labourer trapped as soil caves in at construction site; rescue ops underway

Mumbai, Jun 16 (PTI) A labourer was trapped after soil caved in due to heavy rains at a construction site in Mumbai's Andheri East area on Monday, a civic official said.

The incident took place at around 7:40pm in Kadamwadi along Andheri-Kurla road, he said.

"The man was engaged in foundation work at the site when loose soil caved in. Teams from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, BMC ward, police and 108 ambulance staff are at the site. The operation to rescue him is underway," he added. PTI KK BNM