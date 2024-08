Thane, Aug 3 (PTI) A labourer was electrocuted at a construction site in Bhiwandi in Thane district on Saturday, a police official said.

Kalyani Nagappa Badadal (42) was working on the scaffolding of an under-construction building when he accidentally touched a tin sheet and was electrocuted, the Narpoli police station official said.

"The incident took place at 3pm. The body has been sent for post mortem. A probe into the case is underway," he added. PTI COR BNM