Labourers most important factor in nation-building: Arunachal minister

Itanagar, Sep 17 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Labour and Employment Minister Nyato Dukam said on Wednesday that labourers are the most powerful and important factor in nation-building.

Speaking at an event at Palin in the Kra Daadi district, he urged them to uphold the dignity of labour through discipline and honesty.

"You are the most powerful and important factor in nation-building. While we may work with files in offices, it is you who bring those plans to life by executing critical infrastructure projects, be it roads, government buildings, hospitals, or schools," he said.

"If you are sincere, honest, and hardworking, no one will have the right to look down on you. Empower yourself by staying informed about your rights and the benefits you are entitled to," he added.

He said the state government has taken various welfare measures for labourers, including enhancement of accidental benefit from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 4 lakh, retirement benefits, and schemes aimed at ensuring social and economic security.

Dukam also sought support for the state's hydropower projects and said that harnessing this potential was key to making Arunachal Pradesh self-reliant.

"By harnessing our hydropower potential, we can generate sufficient electricity to fuel the growth of industries and create new opportunities for our people," he said. PTI UPL UPL SOM