Lachit Borphukan, known for Battle of Saraighat, gets 125-foot statue in Jorhat

Jorhat: A 125-foot bronze statue of Ahom general Lachit Borphukan was unveiled at his burial site in eastern Assam's Jorhat district by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.
The Statue of Valour is 84 feet tall, set on a pedestal of 41 feet, making the total height of the figurine 125 feet.
It was unveiled at the Lachit Barphukan Maidam Development Project at Hollongapar near Teok. The area spread over 16.5 acres, is being developed as a tourist spot, highlighting the history of the region.
The foundation of the statue was laid by former President Ram Nath Kovind in February 2022.
Lachit Borphukan was a legendary army commander of the Ahom kingdom (1228-1826).
He is known for his leadership in the 1671 'Battle of Saraighat' that thwarted a drawn-out attempt by the mighty Mughal forces, led by Raja Ramsingh-I, to take back Assam.
He died a year later at the age of 49 due to illness and was buried at the 'maidam' -- burial grounds for Ahom royals and nobles -- at Hollongapar where the memorial is now being constructed.
Veteran sculptor Ram Vanji Sutar, a Padma Bhushan awardee, was entrusted with the work of making the statue, which was built at his studio in Ghaziabad in UP.
Sutar had crafted the Statue of Unity in Gujarat.
The Statue of Unity, dedicated to Sardar Patel, was inaugurated here by PM Modi on October 31, 2018. It is the world's tallest statue with a height of 182 metres (597 feet).
The statue of Lachit Borphukan was transported in parts from UP to Assam over the last few months and re-assembled at the site.
The Statue of Valour was installed in the first phase of development at Hollongapar with the work for the second phase also underway.
A gallery showcasing the history of the Ahom dynasty's 600 years of rule is being built, while another gallery is being set up to feature the contemporary history of the state.
An auditorium with a capacity of 500 people is also being constructed.
The total project cost will be Rs 214 crore, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.