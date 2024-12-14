Lack of aid for Wayanad shows Centre's 'heartless, revengeful mindset': CPI(M)

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 14 (PTI) The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala on Saturday criticised the alleged lack of financial assistance from the Centre for rehabilitating disaster-hit areas in Wayanad, accusing it of a "heartless and revengeful mindset" that would not be forgiven by the people of the state.

State Excise Minister M B Rajesh further alleged that not only was the Centre unwilling to provide any financial assistance, but it was also seeking crores in payment for the disaster relief and rescue operations, carried out by the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Kerala in the past, including those more recently in Wayanad.

The minister referred to a bill of over Rs 132 crore issued by the Defence Ministry to the Kerala government for IAF rescue operations carried out since 2006, including those following the devastating landslides in Wayanad district.

A letter dated October 22, 2024, titled "Settlement of Outstanding Airlift Charges," was received by the office of then-Chief Secretary V Venu on November 2. It had details of unpaid bills, with over Rs 100 crore pertaining to rescue operations during the 2018 floods and more than Rs 13 crore for IAF operations after the July 30 landslides in Wayanad.

Rajesh claimed that such actions by the Centre reveal a "heartless and revengeful mindset" that would not be pardoned by the people of Kerala.

The minister also criticised the Congress-led UDF, accusing it of supporting the Union government and blaming the Left administration in Kerala over the Wayanad rehabilitation issue.

"Is this what the opposition should do? Should it join the Centre to backstab Kerala," he asked.

Earlier in the day, Kerala MPs, including Priyanka Gandhi (Wayanad), protested in the Parliament premises, demanding a relief package from the Centre for landslide-hit Wayanad.

The landslides that struck Wayanad on July 30 devastated large parts of three villages—Punchirimattam, Chooralmala, and Mundakkai—along with sections of Attamala, claiming 231 lives, according to the state government. PTI HMP SSK HMP SSK SA