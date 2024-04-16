Lack of basic amenities, winter tourism key issues for voters in Garhwal LS constituency

Joshimath (U'khand), Apr 16 (PTI) Ahead of the general elections, the lack of basic amenities and promotion of winter tourism are the key issues for voters in the border areas of Uttarkhand's Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency.

Residents of picturesque Mana and Niti villages said they have to shift to lower altitude regions such as Joshimath, Chamoli and Gopeshwar during peak winter months when their villages receive heavy to very heavy snowfall and electricity shortage compounds their problems.

Mana village head Pitambar Singh Molpa said the village does not have a hospital nearby, which is a cause of major concern.

"The village lacks basic health and education facilities. Winter tourism should be promoted to bring down the migration of villagers.

"My village is 3 km away from Badrinath and it has a lot of potential with respect to tourism. We have been demanding this for a long time. Ahead of every election, we give a memorandum to the leaders in the fray but nothing has been done so far," said Molpa.

Border tourism should be promoted to increase tourist footfall, he added.

Molpa also underlined the need for a railway line connecting his village to other parts of the state to promote tourism.

"The railway line will increase the number of tourists. Political parties should pay attention to these issues in this election," he said.

In Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency, former state Congress president Ganesh Godiyal is locked in a direct contest with BJP's national media chief Anil Baluni. Polling in Garhwal, along with the remaining four Lok Sabha seats of Uttarakhand, will be held in the first phase of the general elections on April 19.

Molpa is living with his family in Gopeshwar, where they moved during the winter months, and will head back to their village after the polling on April 19.

He said there are around 550 voters in the village. The Election Commission has made arrangements for them to vote in Dasholi, Chamoli.

Prem Singh, a resident of Niti village, said people from his village shift to lower altitude areas in winter as roads are covered in snow and there is a shortage of electricity.

"Earlier, there used to be a lot of snowfall in Niti but it has reduced now. In winter, roads are covered in snow and there is power shortage. If these things get fixed and we get the necessary facilities, then things will get sorted," he said.

"I am a farmer and also run a guest house. Niti is a very beautiful place and more awareness among people would help tourism grow there.

"People visit Timmersain Mahadev, a cave dedicated to Lord Shiva in Niti village, which is a good business opportunity. But the lack of electricity and snow-covered roads in winter make it difficult for us to stay in our village. These issues should be on the agendas of the candidates contesting the polls," Singh said.

Residents of Niti village come to Chamoli in November every year. The village has more than 500 voters, according to Singh, and the Election Commission has made arrangements to vote for them in Bhimtala, Chamoli.

Uttarakhand BJP media in-charge Manvir Singh Chauhan said the government is implementing various schemes in border villages to usher in development.

"The migration from Mana and Niti villages is temporary. But there are several villages in Uttarakashi, near the border, where the government is trying to ensure reverse migration since it is also very crucial for our internal security," Chauhan said. PTI NIT DIV DIV