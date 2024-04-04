Lack of flags in Rahul Gandhi roadshow: CPI(M), BJP take potshots at Congress

Thiruvananthapuram/Wayanad, Apr 4 (PTI) The Congress party's decision not to use its or ally IUML's flags in Rahul Gandhi's roadshow in Wayanad has come back to bite it with the BJP and the CPI(M) using the same as an opportunity on Thursday to take political potshots at the grand old party.

While the CPI(M) alleged that the flags were not used as the Congress was scared of the BJP, the saffron party claimed it was because Gandhi was ashamed of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and asked him to reject its support.

The Congress on the other hand said the CPI(M) and the BJP have become close friends and asserted that it does not need any classes from anyone on how to carry out a poll campaign.

The grand old party also hit back at the CPI(M) by saying that it joined the INDIA bloc only to ensure that it does not lose its vote share and its party symbol.

Earlier, in the morning, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan alleged that the grand old party did not show its and ally IUML's flags during the roadshow as it was scared of the BJP.

The CM also hit out at Gandhi alleging that the Congress MP "lacked the courage" to publicly display his own party's flag.

Vijayan said that the Congress wants the votes of the IUML but it is not acknowledging the flag that is important to the League.

"The Congress has fallen to a level where it is afraid of communal forces," he claimed during a press conference here.

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani was of the view that the IUML flag was not shown as Gandhi was "ashamed" of them.

Irani, who was campaigning for the BJP in the hill constituency of Wayanad where Gandhi is seeking a re-election, said if he was ashamed of the IUML, he should reject their support.

Speaking to reporters after the filing of BJP state chief K Surendran's nomination from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, she said it was "foolhardy" to try and hide these things (flags) from the people "in the age of not only media, but digital media and social media revolution".

Rahul Gandhi's roadshow in Wayanad on Wednesday was visibly different from that in 2019 in the constituency when green flags of ally IUML outnumbered the Congress' in the crowd. This time, both the flags were conspicuous by their absence.

During his press conference, Vijayan contended the flags were absent because during the LS polls in 2019, the BJP had taken a dig at Congress over IUML flags, saying it was difficult to discern whether it was India or Pakistan.

The Marxist veteran said the Congress appears to have forgotten the sacrifices behind their flag and appeared to be acceding to the Sangh Parivar wish to relinquish their tri-colored flag.

He alleged that the Congress was choosing to disregard the history behind their flag during such a crucial election in fear of the BJP.

"This is not a mere election strategy. The Congress and League can decide whether they want their own flag or not, but they are risking their own existence and people will see that," Vijayan said.

Rejecting the allegations, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan hit back by saying that the Kerala CM and the BJP have become close friends now.

Satheesan said that the Congress does not need classes from the CM or anyone else on how to campaign.

"Our campaign plans are not planned by the AKG centre (CPI(M) headquarters)." Last time during the elections, when Rahul Gandhi came, the controversy over flags was created by the BJP.

"This year, it is the Chief Minister. He is helping the BJP. The CPI(M) joined the INDIA bloc to ensure that they don't lose their vote share and their election symbol. They are trying to create a space for the BJP," the opposition leader contended.

Satheesan alleged that the CM was trying to please the BJP due to various cases against him and his family.

He said that Vijayan was relentlessly attacking Rahul Gandhi for the past one week to please the BJP even as the Congress MP was fighting for secular-minded people.

Congress sitting MP Rahul Gandhi, CPI leader Annie Raja and BJP state chief K Surendran are facing off against each other in the Wayanad LS seat.

The LS elections will be held in Kerala on April 26 and the results will be declared on June 4. PTI HMP RRT HMP ROH