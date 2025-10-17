Lack of funding delayed adoption of modern space technologies: Former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan

Chennai, Oct 17 (PTI) Lack of adequate funding delayed the adoption of modern technologies in the space sector, former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan said on Friday.

Speaking at the National Innovation Day celebrations at Rajalakshmi Engineering College near Chennai, Narayanan said that whenever substantial funds were required to adopt new technologies, they were not made available immediately as there were other pressing priorities demanding attention and resources.

Responding to questions from the audience about advancements in liquid and solid propulsion systems, he said, “Everything starts with the point of need and requirements. We could have completed and mastered liquid propulsion in three years, but we ended up taking nearly two decades because of a lack of funding.” “Whenever there is a need for substantial funds to adopt the latest technologies, they are not immediately available, as there are more pressing problems that require attention and funding,” he was quoted as saying in a press release.

Reflecting on his journey in rocket technology, Narayanan said many young engineers today are eager to work in this field. “If future engineers are to make the country powerful, they must make meaningful contributions — be it in liquid propulsion or cryogenics — and compete with the best minds in the international community,” he said.

He added that if India’s youth are to make the country “proud” and “successful,” they must aim to compete at the global level.

Narayanan emphasised the need for a “high-energy propulsion system” to drive India’s future space programmes, especially interplanetary missions.

“Whether it is liquid, solid, cryogenic or semi-cryogenic propulsion depends on the requirements. Now, we are talking about interplanetary travel, and there are several developments taking place,” he said.

Later, Narayanan presented certificates to the winners of Dreamovation 2025 – Business Pitching Event, organised by the college to encourage budding engineers to address the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals and contribute to building a sustainable future.

Students from various disciplines, including mechanical engineering, electrical and electronics, biotechnology, and computer science, participated in the event and showcased their entrepreneurial ideas. College Vice-Chairman Abhay Meghanathan and Principal S N Murugesan were also present. PTI VIJ SSK