Lack of funds for resources keeps more than 200 newly built health centres locked in Maharashtra

Mumbai, May 18 (PTI) More than 200 newly constructed primary health centres (PHCs) and sub-centres in Maharashtra are lying unused, as funds have not been allocated for essential supplies and staff, a senior official from the public health department said.

PHCs and sub-centres are crucial to the rural healthcare system and are the first respondents during medical emergencies and outbreaks of diseases in villages, providing affordable treatment. They run national health programmes, including immunisation drives and provide essential care to women and children.

The official said several PHCs and sub-centres built over the last four years have remained non-functional, as they haven't received funds for furniture, power connection and staff.

"The department approved the construction of more than 400 primary health centres (PHCs) and sub-centres across the state between 2021 and 2025, and of these, 210 buildings have been constructed, but many remain non-functional," he said.

The official said in some instances, fully-constructed buildings have remained unutilised for nearly two years.

"Although the physical infrastructure is ready, the absence of basic operational support means that these centres are yet to start functioning," he said.

According to the department's data, 98 PHCs were sanctioned in the last four years.

"Only 64 PHCs are operational, and 34 remain locked due to an acute shortage of staff and essential supplies," the official added.

Local health authorities say they have repeatedly requested the government for funds for furniture, medicines, electricity, and staffing.

The situation is no different for sub-centres in rural areas.

"Of the 308 sub-centres approved for construction, only 129 have become operational, and the remaining 179 buildings are lying unused," the official noted, adding that the department is flooded with requests from across the state for human resources, electricity, and equipment.

He, however, explained that fund allocation becomes difficult as each facility is in different stages of completion.

"We cannot judiciously assign funds when every centre requires a different level of support, which is why many buildings are technically ready but lie unused," the official said.

State Public Health Minister Prakash Abitkar had said the department has revised its procedural guidelines.

"Earlier, furniture procurement and staff appointments would only begin once construction was 75 per cent complete. Now, we have decided to start preparations when the work is 50 per cent complete," the minister had said.

A former senior official cited the department's vast infrastructure network as a challenge.

"The public health department operates an extensive system of PHCs, sub-centres, civil and rural hospitals. With such a wide reach, it is not feasible to focus resources on any one facility. As a result, projects take longer to complete," he explained.