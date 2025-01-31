Lack of guardian ministers will not hamper development of Raigad, Nashik: Minister Shirsat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jan 31 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Sanjay Shirsat on Friday said Raigad and Nashik not having guardian ministers will not hamper the development of these two districts.

The appointment of guardian ministers of the two districts was stayed earlier amid a reported tussle in the ruling Mahayuti on the issue. Speculation was rife that the Shiv Sena led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was unhappy at the list not having a sizable number of names from the party.

"The absence of guardian ministers will not hamper the development of Raigad and Nashik. Ongoing works in the two districts are being monitored by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the two deputy CMs (Shinde and Ajit Pawar)," state minister for social justice Shirsat, who is also spokesperson of the Shiv Sena, said here.

On January 18, the state government had announced the list of district guardian ministers, with NCP's Aditi Tatkare getting Raigad and BJP leader Girish Mahajan being given the responsibility of Nashik.

However, amid reports of discontent, the general administration department issued an order staying these two appointments on January 19.

"The issue of Nashik and Raigad (with regards to guardian ministers) will come to an end today," Shirsat claimed. PTI AW BNM