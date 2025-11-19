Lack of parking facility near Indore metro stations big mistake by designers: Vijayvargiya

Indore, Nov 19 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday said the lack of parking plans near the metro rail stations was a "big mistake" by the project’s architects.

The project to build a 31.32-km-long metro rail corridor with 28 stations has been underway for the past six years.

Vijayvargiya inspected the under-construction project, along with local public representatives and officials and held a review meeting.

"It is a big mistake in the design of the metro project that the architects did not consider planning for parking near the stations," the Urban Development and Housing Minister told reporters after the meeting.

He has already instructed the architects to find a way to provide parking near the stations.

"I have also asked the Indore Development Authority (IDA) to provide land, if available, for parking at metro stations at a nominal price. The IDA has suggested land near Vijay Nagar intersection for parking at a metro station," the minister added.

He rued that the lack of coordination between government agencies affects the city's aesthetics and civic amenities.

"I have asked officials from government agencies to complete the metro project and other unfinished development projects in Indore as soon as possible before the Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Ujjain in 2028," Vijayvargiya added.

Officials stated that the metro rail corridor work has been underway since 2019, but currently, only about a six-km route is operational for commercial use.

This route is located in a newly developing area of the city, where the metro has faced a shortage of passengers since its inception.

According to the original plan, the metro project in the city cost Rs 7,500.80 crore. However, experts believe that slow construction and possible changes to the project could result in a significant cost escalation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the commercial operations of the first phase of the metro on May 31 on the 300th birth anniversary of Devi Ahilya Bai.ons of the first phase of the metro on May 31 on the 300th birth anniversary of Devi Ahilya Bai. PTI HWP MAS NSK