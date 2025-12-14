Lack of snowfall hits winter tourism, local economy in J-K’s Bhaderwah

Bhaderwah (J&K), Dec 14 (PTI) A prolonged dry spell and lack of snowfall this winter have hit tourism in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district, affecting tourist arrivals and the local economy, tourism stakeholders said.

Since the onset of winter, renowned high-altitude tourist destinations such as Guldanda, Chattergalla and Padri -- which usually start receiving snowfall by mid-October -- have not witnessed any significant precipitation activity so far, adversely affecting winter tourism and adventure sports, they said.

The dry weather has resulted in a sharp decline in tourist arrivals, with visitors staying away from the region’s popular snow destinations. However, tourism stakeholders remain hopeful of a turnaround in weather conditions, expecting fresh snowfall over the next couple of weeks ahead of the Christmas period.

"Compared to the last couple of years, the 9,555-foot-high Guldanda on the Bhaderwah–Pathankot highway has witnessed an 80 per cent drop in tourist arrivals since November," tourism strategist Rashid Choudhary said.

He said the destination, once known for its pristine, snow-covered landscapes, has been hit by an alarming lack of snowfall this year, leading to a sharp decline in tourist arrivals, particularly at Guldanda, the region’s premier winter attraction.

"The situation has triggered economic distress across sectors dependent on tourism, including hoteliers, tourist guides, shopkeepers and local vendors,” he said.

Choudhary said stakeholders were hoping for an improvement in weather conditions, with fresh snowfall ahead of the New Year festivities seen as the only possibility for reviving winter tourism in Bhaderwah this season.

According to the data shared by Bhaderwah Development Authority (BDA), Guldanda had a tourist footfall of 1.75 lakh, 2 lakh and 1.8 lakh from October 15 to December 15 in 2022, 2023 and 2024, respectively, but this year only a meagre 10,000 tourists visited the destinations during the same period.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, on December 13, called for a review of the decision to close several tourist spots after the Pahalgam attack.

After the April 22 terror attack in Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam, which left 26 people, mostly tourists, dead, the Lieutenant Governor's administration closed several tourist spots in view of security considerations.

Speaking to the reporters at Gulmarg, Abdullah said that while a few of them were reopened for visitors in a phased manner, many more continue to remain shut.

Dozens of vendors who had established their small businesses in the area are worried due to the prolonged dry spell.

"Over the past three years, we used to receive an average of 100 to 150 tourist vehicles every day during this period, but this year the number has dropped drastically to just around 10 vehicles,” said Raj Kumar Manhas, a local vendor at Guldanda.

He said the decline is due to the absence of snowfall, and added, "Our only hope now is good snowfall before the New Year celebrations begin." A handful of tourists who visited Guldanda and Chattargalla also expressed disappointment, saying they came to enjoy snowfall but were met instead with brown meadows and alpine stretches, leaving their expectations unmet.

Sunita Tirkke, a tourist from Jharkhand, said, "While we enjoyed the hospitality and the breathtaking landscapes of the Bhaderwah valley, we primarily came here as a group to experience snowfall, which is currently absent." "Snow would have made our trip truly memorable, but we have now decided to cut short our stay," she said.