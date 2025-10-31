Lack of statehood no excuse for underperformance by UT govt, says J-K LG Sinha

Srinagar, Oct 31 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said the absence of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood cannot be used as an excuse for underperformance, as the elected government has all the powers.

Addressing the J&K UT Foundation Day celebrations at the SKICC here, Sinha said Union home minister Amit Shah has stated in the Parliament that delimitation first, assembly election second and then the restoration of the statehood at an appropriate time.

"But some people have some problems. When the assembly elections were held, it was clear that the elections were taking place for the UT assembly. They (elected government) cannot make the excuse that work cannot be done till statehood is restored," the LG said.

Sinha said the elected government has all the powers, and asserted that people should not be misled under the pretext of the absence of statehood.

He added that the government should use its powers for the betterment of the people of J&K. PTI SSB AMJ AMJ