Lacuna in Maharashtra's coastal security was conveyed to state govt: Navy official

Mumbai, Dec 1 (PTI) The Indian Navy has conveyed to the Maharashtra government the lacuna in its coastal security during a meeting involving various agencies of the state last month, the top official of the Western Naval Command said on Friday.

Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command headquartered in Mumbai, said this while replying to a question on the shortage of boats on the part of the state government for coastal security.

Tripathi said last month he and the Maharashtra Chief Secretary held a review meeting on coastal security along with the state Home Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP).

Officials of the state intelligence, anti-narcotics cell and coastal security police also attended the meeting, he said.

"Every aspect was reviewed and lacuna was studied," he said.

"It (the issue of coastal security) was discussed, it was hoisted and it has been accepted that there is a problem. The lacuna in coastal security was conveyed to the state government," Tripathi said in a press conference held ahead of the Navy Day that falls on December 4.

"This issue has been discussed in detail. We have found ways (to address the problem)," he added.

In November 2008, 10 Pakistani terrorists arrived in Mumbai by the sea route and opened indiscriminate firing, killing 166 people, including 18 security personnel and five US nationals, and injuring several others, besides damaging property worth crores of rupees. The terror attack brought the issue of coastal security to the forefront.

Tripathi said coastal security was not only an important aspect of the navy, but also of the state government.

There is physical surveillance with regards to coastal security 24x7 aided by ships and aircraft, he said. PTI PR NP