Ladakh admin committed to address genuine concerns of people through continuous engagement: LG

Leh, Oct 7 (PTI) Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta on Tuesday said his administration is committed to address the genuine concerns of the people through continuous engagement.

He expressed confidence in the people of the Union Territory for choosing the path of peace, and cooperation.

“The administration values their sentiments and is committed to addressing genuine concerns through continuous engagement, transparency, and participatory development,” Gupta said after chairing a high-level review meeting here.

The Lt Governor assessed the overall situation in the Union Territory, including law and order and essential services.

He appreciated the coordinated efforts of the district administration, police, and security agencies in maintaining harmony and normalcy across the region.

Making an appeal to all sections of society to work together in strengthening peace and unity for Ladakh’s brighter future, he reiterated that peace, development, and welfare of the people remain the guiding pillars of the administration’s policy framework and reaffirmed his vision to transform Ladakh into a prosperous, resilient, and self-reliant region.

He said his administration’s commitment to maintaining peace, ensuring welfare of the people, and advancing the Union Territory’s vision as a model of sustainable and inclusive growth.

In view of the positive public response and improving situation, Gupta directed officials to ease certain restrictions in a calibrated manner while ensuring that peace and public order are maintained.

The Lt governor has been holding daily security review meetings since September 24 after the Leh town was brought under curfew following widespread violence which left four persons dead and scores of others injured.

The curfew was almost lifted in the town since the beginning of this month but prohibitory orders banning assembly of five or more persons still remained in force along with suspension of mobile internet services.

The Lt governor emphasised that public cooperation and responsible behaviour have been crucial in restoring normalcy.

He stressed the need for responsive and people-centric governance, directing officers to maintain close engagement with local communities and address grievances promptly at the grassroots level.

Acknowledging the patience and resilience of the people of Ladakh, Gupta commended their unwavering faith in the administration and their collective spirit in upholding peace and unity.

He assured that the government remains fully committed to safeguarding their interests, improving their quality of life, and ensuring that every section of society benefits from the region’s development journey. PTI TAS NB