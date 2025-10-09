Ladakh admin holds talks with civil society groups, political parties over Leh violence

Leh, Oct 9 (PTI) The Ladakh Union Territory administration on Thursday held a meeting with representatives of civil society groups here to ease tensions following last month’s violence, which left four persons dead and scores of others injured, officials said.

The participants, who included leaders of Leh Apex Body (LAB), reiterated the demand for confidence-building measures, including a judicial inquiry into the firing on September 24, the release of all detained persons, and the restoration of mobile internet services, the officials said.

They said the meeting was chaired by Chief Secretary Pawan Kotwal and attended by DGP S D Singh Jamwal, LAB chairman Thupstan Chhewang, co-chairman Chering Dorjey Lakruk, and Tashi Gyalson, chairman/chief executive councillor, Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Leh, among others.

Senior BJP, Congress and AAP leaders, prominent Buddhist priests, Leh Deputy Commissioner Romil Singh Donk and Leh SSP Shruti Arora also attended the meeting, which started with a one-minute silence as a tribute to the four persons who lost their lives in the September 24 violence, the officials said.

They said the main objective of the meeting was to discuss the steps to be taken for the restoration of complete normalcy in Ladakh, where prohibitory orders banning assembly of five or more persons remained in force since the day of violence, along with suspension of the mobile internet services.

“The meeting was held in a conducive atmosphere with participants holding free discussion on all issues for restoration of peace in the region,” Gyalson said, adding almost all the participants unanimously called for a judicial probe into the violence.

He said the demand for release of the detained youth and revoking of cases against them, and adequate compensation to the families of the slain persons, were also prominently raised during the meeting.

The meeting decided to work together to restore peace, Gyalson said, adding the officers assured restoration of mobile internet services by tonight or Friday morning.