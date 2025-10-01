Ladakh admin says Wangchuk's NSA detention on credible grounds, denies 'witch-hunt'

Leh, Sep 30 (PTI) Ladakh Administration on Tuesday rejected claims of a "witch-hunt" or a "smoke-screen" operation against activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was detained under the National Security Act last week. It asserted that the actions taken by law enforcement agencies were based on credible inputs and documents.

The administration appealed that the process of law should be allowed to take its own course and expressed confidence that “together we will bring back normalcy in the peace-loving Leh township and continue with our dialogue process”.

Wangchuk, the primary face of the agitation seeking statehood and Sixth Schedule safeguards for Ladakh, was detained under the stringent NSA following the violent clashes between protesters and security personnel on September 24.

Talks between the Centre and representatives from Ladakh have hit a roadblock with the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) backing the Leh Apex Body's (LAB) decision to suspend dialogue until Wangchuk and others were released.

Terming the release of Wangchuk and others as the key condition for resuming negotiations, scheduled for October 6, the two powerful organisations also demanded a judicial inquiry into the police firing in Leh that left four people dead and scores of others injured.

Gitanjali Angmo, Wangchuk's wife and co-founder of the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives Ladakh (HIAL), has alleged that a "witch-hunt" was underway to project her husband as an "anti-national." She claimed there was "no need to impose the NSA on Sonam Wangchuk" and asserted that authorities have not provided her with formal documents detailing the charges.

In a statement issued on Tuesday night, the Department of Information and Public Relations said, "The administration of UT of Ladakh would like to clarify a few issues in the background of a series of press conferences and media statements given by certain sections.

"There have been reports in the media of baseless allegations of victimisation of certain individuals, including Wangchuk, by government agencies. There is no question of witch-hunting or smoke screen," it said.

The administration said actions taken by the law enforcement agencies were based on credible inputs and documents. “The agencies should be allowed to continue with their investigation impartially without vitiating the process.” It said the case of financial irregularities and foreign currency violations by HIAL is under investigation by agencies. “Prima facie, there is evidence available, which merits such investigation.” Further, the statement said, despite knowing that it is not a recognised university, HIAL is issuing degrees to young men and women, jeopardising their future prospects.

“HIAL did not make full disclosure of foreign funds in their balance sheets in the relevant Financial Years. FCRA cancellation of SECMOL is based on clear evidence of multiple violations (not just one).

“After observing these irregularities, appropriate action has been taken. There are established processes and forums available to appeal to the appropriate authorities, which the organisation can resort to,” it said.

It said the government had already announced dates for talks on September 20 and had also expressed flexibility for dates, taking into consideration the convenience of the Ladakh leaders.

“Still, Wangchuk made multiple provocative statements. He gave the reference of Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on several occasions from the Anshan venue, trying to incite the public, especially the youth,” it said.

During an interview with Ladakh Express on September 11, the statement said, Wangchuk stated, “the youth are saying that they do not want peace and Mahatma Gandhi's path is not necessary. People are not scared of the security forces deployed, and if people come out worse may happen.

"Before starting his anshan, Wangchuk suggested (Sept 9) people to wear masks, caps and hoodies, etc., while participating in the protest, citing Covid as an excuse, though there is no sign of spread of Covid in Ladakh,” it said.

He said Wangchuk, in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel 'Achoe Nyingstam' (a dedicated channel for the Ladakhi audience wherein he speaks only in vernacular), stated (June 8, 2025) that he would bring an 'Arab Spring' type revolution in India to overthrow the government.

“Wangchuk had suggested 'overthrow' of government on the lines of 'Arab Spring', if their demands were not met, besides putting forth the idea of self-immolation for instigating agitation for this purpose, as happened in Arab countries including Tunisia,” the statement said.

On multiple occasions, the statement said he suggested self-immolation by Ladakhis on the lines of protests in Tibet.

Referring to the September 24 violent protests, it said even though other LAB leaders, including elders, rushed to pacify the aggressive crowd, Wangchuk made no attempts to ensure peace.

“When the situation was out of control, Wangchuk called off his fast and discreetly moved out from the backside of the anshan venue, thereby indicating his overall sense of irresponsibility,” it said.

It said Wangchuk did not call off his hunger strike despite the government announcing the date of the next meeting of the High Powered Committee, although he sat on the strike demanding talks with the government.

“The government also expressed flexibility for dates as per the convenience of the Ladakh leaders. This irresponsible act of continuation of the hunger strike for personal and political gain is responsible for all the further unfortunate developments,” the statement said.

As regards the grounds of detention, it said the same has been duly served to Wangchuk. PTI TAS RHL