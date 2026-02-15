Ladakh administration committed to students' welfare: L-G Kavinder Gupta

Jammu, Feb 15 (PTI) Reaffirming the administration's commitment to student welfare, Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta on Sunday emphasised the pivotal role of educated youth in shaping the Union territory's future.

Addressing the 27th annual day ceremony of the Jammu chapter of All Ladakh Students Welfare Association here, he urged the students to stay connected to their language, culture and roots while upholding the spirit of unity and the ethos of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'.

"Ladakh administration remains fully committed to listening to students' concerns and resolving them with sensitivity and priority," the Lt Governor said, reiterating that student welfare remains central to governance.

Addressing the gathering of youth from Leh and Kargil districts in Jammu, the Lt Governor said the Ladakh Students Welfare Association is not merely an organisation, but a reflection of the determination, discipline and dreams of Ladakh youth.

Calling upon students to think beyond traditional career paths, Gupta encouraged them to explore start-ups, self-employment and skill-based avenues. "Today's youth must aspire to become job creators, not merely job seekers," he said.

Gupta emphasised that student life is the foundation of nation-building. "It is a phase that shapes character, instils discipline and nurtures a sense of responsibility towards society and the nation," he said, asserting that life's challenges strengthen resolve and teach invaluable lessons, enabling youth to emerge stronger and more committed to national service.

He said today's India offers immense opportunities and, in the era of technology and artificial intelligence, innovation is only expanding, not eliminating, avenues for growth.

Gupta urged the youth to continuously learn, innovate and adapt, noting that human creativity, leadership and sensitivity can never be replaced by machines.

Referring to the vision for a 'Viksit Bharat', the Lt Governor said India's youth are its greatest strength.

He stressed that self-reliant youth are the foundation of a strong nation, and affirmed that youth are not just the future of India, but also its present driving force. PTI TAS ARB ARB