Ladakh aims to make Pashmina a global luxury benchmark: LG Kavinder Gupta

Leh/Jammu, Feb 25 (PTI) Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta announced plans to position the region's famed Pashmina as a global luxury benchmark, with a focus on transforming the area from a raw fibre supplier to a centre of value creation.

Addressing the Pashmina Conclave 2026 in Leh on Tuesday, Gupta said that the vision was clear -- Pashmina should be processed, branded, and marketed directly from Ladakh, ensuring global recognition of its authenticity, quality and ethical production.

"Pashmina is not just a luxury fabric. It is the identity, heritage and pride of Ladakh," Gupta said. "From the icy winds of Changthang, where Changpa shepherds rear Changra goats, to the skilled hands of our artisans, every fibre reflects harmony between nature, culture and craftsmanship," he added.

The lieutenant governor said Pashmina's economic value is realised outside the region. "This must change. Our goal is to create value here -- through processing, certification, design innovation and branding -- so that Ladakh becomes a global Pashmina centre of excellence." Gupta said that future policies would place Changpa shepherds and artisans at the core, safeguarding their rights, knowledge and livelihoods. He emphasised the need for institutional mechanisms for fibre grading, quality testing, certification and branding, while ensuring sustainability in the "delicate Changthang ecosystem".

Highlighting Pashmina as a "golden opportunity" for Ladakhi youth, Gupta urged them to adopt modern skills in technology, design, marketing and entrepreneurship. He assured them full government support through training, financial assistance, technical collaboration and market linkages.

Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra said Ladakh produces around 40–50 tonnes of Pashmina annually, but a large share of the economic gain goes to traders outside the region.

He stressed a holistic approach to strengthen the entire value chain from herders to designers, aiming to produce high-end luxury cashmere products.

The conclave brought together Changthang herders, artisans, cooperatives, financial institutions, leading fashion designers and industry figures to discuss sustainable and inclusive strategies for the Pashmina sector.