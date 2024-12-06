Ladakh-based activist writes to Rijiju to introduce 'Shia Theology' in Jamia Millia Islamia

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Ladakh-based political activist Sajjad Hussain Kargili has submitted a memorandum to Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, requesting the introduction of Shia theology as part of the Department of Islamic Studies at the Jamia Millia Islamia here.

Kargili, a representative of Ladakh's largest Islamic organisation Jamiat Ul Ulama Isna Asharia Kargil, also requested the Centre to establish a residential coaching institute in Ladakh to prepare students for national competitive exams like the UPSC, NEET, JEE, and others.

The memorandum submitted on Thursday included several other proposals to empower the youth of Ladakh and promote the region’s cultural heritage.

It proposed to provide a special fellowship programme under the Ministry of Minority Affairs for the youth of Ladakh, aimed at giving young people exposure to governance and leadership training.

Furthermore, it also urged the Ministry of Minority Affairs to provide financial and logistical support to students from Ladakh aspiring to pursue higher education abroad. PTI SJJ SJJ MNK MNK