Ladakh-based Fire and Fury Corps of Army celebrates 26th Raising Day

Leh, Sep 1 (PTI) The Ladakh-based Fire and Fury Corps of the Army, raised in the aftermath of the 1999 Kargil War, celebrated its 26th Raising Day on Monday, a defence spokesperson said.

Marking the occasion, General Officer Commanding Lt Gen Hitesh Bhalla laid a wreath at the Hall of Fame War Memorial here on behalf of all ranks to honour soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during military operations in Ladakh, he said.

As part of the celebrations, members of the Ladakh women's ice hockey team were invited and honoured by the corps that plays a critical role in the strategic security and development of the Ladakh region, the spokesperson said.

The GOC also felicitated 24 Army personnel for their outstanding performance.

All ranks once again took an oath to defend our borders and reaffirmed their wholehearted commitment to the development of Ladakh, the spokesperson said.

In the aftermath of 'Operation Vijay', it was decided to raise a new Corps to look after the entire Ladakh Region. Accordingly, Fire and Fury Corps was raised at Leh on September 1, 1999, the official said.

Stationed at one of the most challenging terrains in the world, the Corps is responsible not only for the defence of India's Northern and Western Borders, but also for contributing to the overall development and upliftment of the region.

The Corps is guarding strategically important locations like Zojila-Kargil, Siachen Glacier, DBO and Demchok. It ensures that the territorial integrity of our nation is protected with courage and dedication, the spokesperson said.

Over the years, Fire and Fury Corps has initiated several development activities that have contributed to the social, economic and infrastructural progress of Ladakh, he said.

It is a major contributor to the Vibrant Village Programme under which basic necessities and livelihood opportunities are ensured in 43 border villages to encourage reverse migration.

The spokesman said 618 Operation Sadbhavana projects were executed by the Army in the last two years for bridging the gap between development activities of the UT administration and aspirations of the people living in the remote areas.

Quality education for the youth of Ladakh is one of the focus areas, and the Army is running seven goodwill schools in remote locations of Ladakh at Karu, Dras, Pratap Pur, Bogdang, Tyakshi, Farona and Harka Bahadur. He said 2,472 students, both boys and girls, are studying in these schools.

Since 2023, 28 Operation Sadbhavana projects have been executed by the Corps to upgrade the infrastructure of government schools in remote border areas, including their libraries, the spokesperson said.

The corps has constructed and upgraded numerous stadiums to strengthen sports infrastructure and organised vaccination drives, medical check-ups and health awareness programmes, particularly focusing on women, children and the elderly.

Ambulances were provided to remote villages in Changthang, Chushul, Durbuk, Demchok, Phobrang, Maan and Merak to enable timely medical assistance to community members and tourists, the official said.

As Ladakh has a fragile ecosystem, the corps has been active in promoting environmental awareness and engaging in activities like tree plantation drives and cleanliness campaigns.

He said 20 projects for environmental protection were executed in the last two years. So far this year, more than 130 tons of solid waste have been removed from Siachen Glacier, and 14 tons of plastic waste have been removed from Nyoma, he added.

While 27 community centres and 11 solar power projects were constructed and upgraded recently, numerous projects are also undertaken to promote border area tourism, giving impetus to the local economy, the spokesperson said. PTI SSB RHL