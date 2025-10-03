Ladakh cannot afford violence, people trying to vitiate atmosphere will not be spared: LG

Jammu, Oct 3 (PTI) Surrounded by Pakistan and China, Ladakh cannot afford violence but some people are trying to vitiate the atmosphere in the Union territory and they will not be spared, Lt Governor (LG) Kavinder Gupta said.

He said a magisterial probe has been launched into the September 24 violence that left four persons dead and scores injured in Leh. He also expressed satisfaction over the fast improving situation in the town, where the authorities eased the curfew for the whole day on Thursday following days of brief relaxations.

Talking to PTI videos here, Gupta said Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita remains in force across Ladakh, prohibiting gatherings of people to avoid a repeat of the incidents of September 24.

"The situation is almost normal with all shops and business establishments open and offices working smoothly for the fourth day today (Friday). Schools up to class 8 also opened (on Friday) and commercial vehicles are plying. The overall situation is normal with no untoward incident reported from anywhere," the LG said.

However, he said, some people are trying to vitiate the atmosphere, which is evident from the circulation of deepfake videos and appropriate action is being taken against them.

"Many people, including those who provoked the mob violence through their statements and speeches, have been detained. There must be a provision for justice for innocents and punishment for culprits," he said.

People who tried to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere will not be spared, he added.

Gupta, who reached here on a two-day visit on Thursday, said Ladakh is a region which borders both Pakistan and China.

"Certainly, there are anti-national elements and we cannot afford violence in Ladakh like what was witnessed on September 24. Our priority is to maintain the unity and integrity of the country and we know the people in Ladakh are peace-loving and nationalists," he said.

On the growing demand for a judicial probe into the violence, Gupta said a magisterial probe has already been ordered and no injustice will be done to anyone.

"Had there been no timely action, they (mob) would have burnt everything. We are very sad about the loss of four persons who were also like our own children. My sympathies are with the bereaved families.

"The dead include an ex-serviceman, who was the son of a retired soldier and whose children are studying in army school. These are tragic happenings, whether they were involved (in violence) or not is a secondary question but the mob created such a situation where counteraction became imperative," he said.

The LG reiterated his appeal to the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) to resume talks with the Centre.

"Dialogue opens ways. Everything will be resolved if we sit together," he said.

Both LAB and KDA, two influential groups agitating in support of their demands, including statehood and safeguards for Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, have decided to stay away from talks with the Centre scheduled for October 6 till a judicial inquiry is ordered into the killing of four persons and all those detained, including climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, are released.