Ladakh digitises land records to strength transparency, good governance: LG Gupta

Leh, Dec 29 (PTI) Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta on Monday launched the Ladakh land records web GIS portal developed by the Revenue Department, describing it a significant step towards good governance and digital transformation with the primary objective of providing simple, transparent, and reliable services to citizens.

He said the land records are the cornerstone of any administration, with clear, updated and authentic records playing a vital role in protecting citizens' rights as well as in development planning and policy decision-making.

“The land records are being modernised in Ladakh through a technology-driven system so the public could directly benefit from the exercise,” he said, expressing pleasure on bringing land records on a digital platform for revenue villages in Ladakh in a phased manner.

He said the move would provide citizens with online access, reduce the need for frequent visits to offices, increase transparency, reduce disputes, and strengthen people's trust in the administration.

The LG also noted satisfaction that actual land conditions were being accurately recorded through modern survey techniques, ensuring accuracy, reliability, and legal clarity crucial in Ladakh's geographically challenging region.

Gupta highlighted that the initiative reflects the central government's strong commitment to the people of Ladakh and aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Digital India, Ease of Living, and Inclusive Development by ensuring remote and border areas received necessary infrastructure and citizen-centric services.

“Making the administration responsive and efficient through technology is the government's priority,” he said. PTI TAS NB