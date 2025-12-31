Ladakh: Girl 'abducted', taken to Srinagar by Kargil-native man; accused held

Leh, Dec 31 (PTI) One person was arrested for allegedly "abducting" a girl here, police said on Wednesday, while Leh town observed a shutdown in protest of the incident and demanded stern action against the accused.

During investigation, it came to light that the minor was allegedly enticed by a person from Kargil and taken to Srinagar, adding that the girl returned to Leh on December 29 after which she was handed over to her family, and the accused was arrested.

An official said a missing report for the minor was received at Khaltse police station on December 28, following which a case was registered under sections of kidnapping and a hunt was launched to trace the girl and the alleged abductor.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has already been constituted to probe the matter further, the official said, clarifying that the case is an individual criminal act and should not be given any communal colour.

Those involved in spreading false narratives and attempting to give the incident a communal angle on social media will be identified and traced for action in accordance with the law, the official said.

Meanwhile, a shutdown was observed in Leh town on Wednesday against the minor's abduction in response to a call given by Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA).

The LBA leadership expressed gratitude to the police for promptly tracing the minor and safely handing her over to her family, reiterating its demand that the case be thoroughly investigated and the culprits brought to justice.

The LBA called for the implementation of anti-conversion law to prevent such incidents in the future. PTI TAS TAS ARB ARB