Ladakh has potential to become India's top winter sports hub: LG Gupta

Leh, Oct 13 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Kavinder Gupta on Monday said the Union Territory has immense potential to emerge as India's premier winter sports destination, given its unique geography and extreme winter conditions.

Chairing a meeting to review development projects related to winter sports at Drass and Zanskar, the Lt Governor stressed the need for robust infrastructure and improved connectivity to attract both domestic and international winter sports enthusiasts, thereby promoting Ladakh as a major adventure and winter tourism hub.

"Ladakh's terrain and climate provide ideal conditions for skiing and other winter sports. The establishment of a Winter Sports Academy and installation of Chair Lifts or Ski Drag Lifts will not only boost tourism but also generate livelihood opportunities for local residents," Gupta said.

He added that the UT administration is committed to developing Ladakh into a top winter sports destination on the lines of Gulmarg.

"We aim to make Khelo India Winter Games and other major events, particularly in ice hockey, an annual feature during peak winter months," he noted.

Highlighting key initiatives, the Lt Governor mentioned the installation of chilling plants for ice hockey rinks at NDS Stadium in Leh and in Kargil, aimed at creating year-round artificial ice surfaces to help local athletes train for national and international competitions, including the Winter Olympics.

Stakeholders, including councillors and representatives from the Ski Association, urged the Lt Governor to expedite the projects, emphasising Ladakh's potential to become the country's winter sports hub while empowering local talent.

Officials from consultancy firm Ronmas Private India briefed the meeting on project phases, with the Chair Lift and Ski Drag Lift to be developed in the first phase, followed by the establishment of the Winter Sports Academy in the second phase. PTI AB HIG HIG