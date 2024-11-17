Ladakh hoteliers get new body; vow to strengthen non-cooperative movement

Leh, Nov 17 (PTI) All Ladakh Hotel and Guest House Association (ALHAGHA) on Sunday announced formation of the new executive body in the Union Territory, pledging to uphold and strengthen the non-cooperative movement to safeguard tourism industry for its residents.

Besides the 15-member executive body headed by Rigzin Wangmo Lachic, the ALHAGHA after its general body meeting also announced the formation of a 13-member Action Committee headed by chairperson Lobzang Lachumir and 10-member advisory committee.

“These committees are composed of dedicated individuals committed to building a robust tourism sector that benefits all stakeholders, from residents to visitors,” a spokesperson of the ALHAGHA said.

Highlighting the primary goal outlined by the newly elected committees, the ALHAGHA said it will actively uphold and strengthen the non-cooperation movement to safeguard the region’s tourism industry for its residents, ensuring that tourism policies and practices prioritize the local community's interests.

The Ladakh Tourist Trade Alliance, an amalgam of several trade unions, had in July last year announced the non-cooperation movement against the non-local investors, who want to establish their business in the tourism and allied sector in the UT.

The ALHAGHA said it is committed to present Ladakh as a year-round tourist destination by leveraging all possible platforms for marketing and promotion.

"ALHAGHA will also promote sustainable and responsible tourism practices among its members, emphasizing the importance of preserving Ladakh's ecosystem and fostering community-driven tourism models," the spokesperson said.