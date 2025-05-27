'Ladakh is waiting': Private tourism players launch campaign to woo tourists

Leh, May 27 (PTI) Facing a sharp decline in tourist arrivals in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, private tourism players in the Union Territory of Ladakh has launched a campaign to remind the world that the region is safe and ready to welcome guests.

Initiated by All Ladakh Hotel and Guest House Association (ALHAGHA), the campaign titled 'Ladakh is waiting' includes a short film -- a tender visual narrative that reflects the deep struggle faced by the hospitality industry in Ladakh.

Ladakh’s tourism sector, which is heavily reliant on tourism, was badly hit following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that left 26 people, mostly tourists, dead.

The 3.21-minute video shot around Dolma homestay highlighted the strain on the people connected with the tourism sector due to tour cancellations and almost zero arrivals in the past month.

“The room is ready, the tea is warm, the mountains are calling – Ladakh is waiting,” the short film, revolving around a woman passionately looking for guests, ends with this message.

A knock on the door and honking of a passing vehicle brightens up the face of the woman attired in traditional clothing and busy in decorating the rooms of her guesthouse early in the video, but she is disappointed on noticing a cow at the entrance and a vehicle carrying some children who made a passing comment about no tourists again.

A little while later, the woman gets a call which lit her eyes but the caller turned out to be her daughter enquiring whether any guests had come.

“Did you change the bed sheet and towels? What about the flowers? You always forget the flowers... Yes, everything is ready. But, I doubt any tourists will be coming this year,” they talked before the woman marked another cross on the register maintaining the number of guests.

ALHAGHA president Rigzin Wangmo Lachic, a first generation hotelier, said the tourism industry in Ladakh has been devastated by the recent events.

“Ladakh has always welcomed the world with open arms - with its mountains, culture, and unmatched hospitality. Today, with occupancy levels nearly at zero, every village, hotel, and homestay is waiting not just for guests, but for a chance to survive,” Lachic told PTI.

In response, she said they have launched a short film and campaign called 'Ladakh is Waiting', capturing the hope and resilience of the people of Ladakh.

“We humbly ask you, as someone who loves Ladakh or has experienced its magic, to help us by sharing this campaign and video. It will go a long way in reminding the world that Ladakh is safe, open, and ready to welcome guests again,” she said.

The ALHAGHA president said tourism is the region’s main economic pillar and supports thousands of families directly or indirectly.

“This campaign is a call for solidarity to everyone who has visited Ladakh, worked in Ladakh, or holds it close to heart. It is time to show your love. We invite you to help us bring back the visitors who keep our mountains alive. We launched this campaign with hope to revive the industry our livelihoods are built on,” she said.

In response to the Pahalgam terror attack, India launched Operation Sindoor and carried out precision strikes on nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir early on May 7.

Following the Indian action, Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10. The Pakistani attempts were strongly responded to by the Indian side.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on May 10 announced that India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect. PTI TAS TAS KVK KVK