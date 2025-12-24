Ladakh L-G dedicates 3-Tesla MRI facility to people of Kargil

Kargil, Dec 24 (PTI) Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta on Wednesday inaugurated a 3-Tesla MRI facility worth Rs 25.9 crore at the district hospital here, and said geographical remoteness is no longer a barrier to quality medical services.

“This is a proud moment not only for the Kargil district but for the entire Union territory of Ladakh. The facility will ensure that people living in the remote, hilly and border areas will no longer be deprived of world-class diagnostic services despite challenging geographical and climatic conditions,” Gupta said.

The installation of the advanced diagnostic technology reflects the government’s commitment to equitable and quality healthcare and marks a major step toward strengthening the public health system in Ladakh, he said.

“Until now, patients from Kargil had to travel to Srinagar, Jammu, Chandigarh or Delhi for advanced investigations, causing financial burden, time loss and mental stress. With this facility now available at the district level, patients and their families will receive major relief and renewed confidence in local healthcare services,” he said.

Providing details of the ongoing projects, the L-G said a proposal to increase the Kargil district hospital’s bed capacity from 100 to 200 has been submitted to the government of India, and approval is expected soon.

Construction of a new hospital block to expand the capacity to 300 beds at a cost of Rs 61 crore is also underway, he said.

Doctors’ quarters, staff quarters and quarters for Class-IV employees are nearing completion, along with an administrative block and a TB hospital, Gupta said.

The Zanskar community health centre project, costing Rs 81 crore, is currently under tendering, he added. PTI TAS ARI