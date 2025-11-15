Ladakh L-G expresses grief over blast at J-K police station

Leh, Nov 15 (PTI) Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta on Saturday expressed grief over the blast inside a police station in Srinagar that killed eight people and injured 27 others.

"Deeply anguished by the tragic explosion at Nowgam Police Station in Srinagar. My heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, and prayers for the swift recovery of the injured," Gupta said on X.

An accidental explosion ripped through Nowgam police station in Srinagar late on Friday night, killing eight people and injuring 27 others.

The blast occurred while authorities were extracting samples from a large cache of explosives confiscated in the "white-collar terror module" case. PTI TAS RUK RUK