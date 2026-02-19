Ladakh L-G extends Ramzan greetings

Leh/Jammu, Feb 19 (PTI) Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta on Thursday extended greetings to the people, particularly to residents of Leh and Kargil, on the commencement of the holy month of Ramzan.

Expressing happiness over the onset of the month of fasting, he said, "May this blessed month strengthen the spirit of compassion, peace and unity among us, and bring health, harmony and happiness to every family." In his message, the lieutenant governor said, "On the auspicious beginning of the holy month of Ramzan, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all the people of Ladakh, especially our brothers and sisters in Leh and Kargil." Gupta also hoped that the sacred month would further reinforce Ladakh's centuries-old tradition of mutual respect, brotherhood and communal harmony, and inspire people to work collectively for social welfare, harmony and inclusive development across the region. PTI AB AB APL APL