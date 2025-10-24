Ladakh L-G flags off solo motorbike expedition from Kargil

Kargil/ Jammu, Oct 24 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta, on Friday flagged off 'Mission Bharat', a solo motorbike expedition, from Kargil and said it is aimed at promoting national integration, sustainable development, and community empowerment.

The expedition is being undertaken by biker and social entrepreneur Deepak Bharadia of Pune.

Covering over 7,500 km, the journey, starting from Kargil, will pass through some of India's toughest terrains, to Kanyakumari and conclude in Pune, oficials said.

According to the L-G, the mission aims to promote national integration, sustainable development, and community empowerment.

Gupta commended Bharadia's spirit of adventure and commitment to social causes, saying the initiative reflects the essence of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat".

Highlighting Ladakh's growing role in adventure tourism and youth engagement, the L-G said the administration is focused on making the Union Territory a hub of adventure, education, and culture.

"Ladakh has always been a land of inspiration and courage. From this frontier region, messages of peace, unity, and sustainability should resonate across the country," the L-G said. He said the administration is working to promote eco-tourism, improve road infrastructure, and support youth-led initiatives under the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat 2047. PTI AB NSD NSD