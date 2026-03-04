Ladakh L-G Kavinder Gupta celebrates Holi with soldiers in Leh

Leh, Mar 4 (PTI) Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta on Wednesday celebrated Holi with soldiers of the Fire and Fury Corps here, and expressed gratitude for their unwavering service to the nation, officials said.

Gupta was received by General Officer Commanding of the 14 Corps, Lieutenant General Hitesh Bhalla, Chief of Staff Major General Sudhanshu Sharma and other senior Army officers.

The event reflected the true spirit of Holi, marked by warmth, camaraderie and vibrant celebrations, a Lok Bhawan spokesperson said.

Extending his greetings to the force on behalf of the people of Ladakh, Gupta said Holi symbolised the triumph of good over evil, the arrival of spring, and the enduring values of unity, harmony and brotherhood.

While citizens across the country celebrate festivals with their families, it is the constant vigilance, courage and sacrifice of the soldiers serving in Ladakh’s challenging terrain and extreme weather conditions that ensure peace and security across the nation, Gupta said.

Interacting with the jawans, the lieutenant governor expressed pride in their exemplary service and acknowledged their invaluable contribution in safeguarding India’s borders, the spokesperson said.

Gupta said celebrating festivals like Holi with the armed forces strengthened the bond between the people and the protectors of the nation.

He also urged citizens to imbibe the spirit of unity and shared responsibility symbolised by the festival and actively contribute towards nation-building and the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Gupta, who shared sweets with the troops, later celebrated Holi with the officials and staff at the Lok Niwas and the L-G Secretariat in Leh. PTI TAS ARI