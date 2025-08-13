Ladakh L-G leads 'Har Ghar' Tiranga rally in Leh; terms it movement to boost patriotism

Leh, Aug 13 (PTI) Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta on Wednesday led a 'Har Ghar Tiranga' rally through the bustling main market here and termed the march a "national movement to strengthen the spirit of unity and patriotism".

The event, a part of the nationwide campaign ahead of India's 79th Independence Day and an effort to honour its heroes, saw an overwhelming response from citizens, local leaders, youth groups, and cultural troupes.

Addressing the gathering, the L-G underlined that the rally was more than just a symbolic march. "It is a national movement to strengthen the spirit of unity and patriotism," he said.

Paying glowing tributes to legendary freedom fighter Chandra Shekhar Azad and revered local hero Abdul Sattar, Gupta lauded their courage and sacrifices that paved the way for a free and self-reliant India.

"Their legacy is the bedrock of our nation's strength," he said.

The L-G also reaffirmed his commitment to fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of seeing the tricolour flying proudly atop every home, symbolising the strength of India's unity and the vibrancy of its democracy.